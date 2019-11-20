Black Reporter Says Charles Barkley Told Her, “I Don’t Hit Women But If I Did I Would Hit You”

UPDATE: According to USA Today, on Wednesday Charles Barkley issued an apology regarding comments he made to a reporter on Tuesday night.

“My comment was inappropriate and unacceptable,” Barkley said via a statement issued by Turner Sports. “It was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all. There’s no excuse for it and I apologize.”

Former NBA All-Star and Inside The NBA analyst Charles Barkley was accused of threatening Alexi McCammond, a Black female reporter for Axios, following a discussion concerning the 2020 presidential candidates.

“Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight ‘I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,’ and then when I objected to that he told me I ‘couldn’t take a joke,'” McCammond tweeted.

Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke.” — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

“There are almost no times I will beak an OTR [off the record] ‘agreement’ but this is not OK,” she continued.”And it was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan.”

Here’s a pic (albeit dark and blurry) if you need more. pic.twitter.com/Ad32cMemiv — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

McCammond, who was recently given the 2019 Michael J Feeny Emerging Journalist award at the annual National Black Journalist Association (NABJ) conference, said she did not want to become “part of the story” but intended to shed light on the topic because of the number of women who are forced into silence after being physically abused.

I hate being part of a story so here’s a reminder that this is so much bigger than me: nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the US. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence https://t.co/eqgn0McbYt https://t.co/nll7a0rv2o — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

As she tweeted a link to statistics showing the harrowing numbers of how many women experience physical abuse, it’s also important to note that more than 40 percent of Black women will experience physical violence from an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to a 2017 report by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

The report goes on to say that Black women “experience significantly higher rates of psychological abuse — including humiliation, insults, name-calling and coercive control” than nonblack women. The factors which make Black women more susceptible to remain in the cycles of abuse includes financial security due to the wage gap and the damage inflicted upon us due to internalized stereotypes, including the trope of the “strong Black woman.”

I encourage you to consider how you’d respond if a friend said something similar to what Barkley said tonight. And then challenge yourself to ask the same of yourself if a stranger (or “celebrity”) said that. I hope the answers are the same. Everyone should be held accountable. — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

“It’s not about me or my feelings,” McCammond continued. “But it’s about refusing to allow this culture to perpetuate because of silence on these issues. It’s easier and less awkward to be silent, but that helps NO ONE but the perpetrator.”

McCammond also retweeted some comments from her followers who pointed out Barkley’s history of disparaging remarks, especially in regards to Black women.

For those unaware, Barkley also once said this (and later claimed to be joking then too), so he’s got form on this front. Disgraceful. https://t.co/3P5gwW2aZ9 pic.twitter.com/onmlmTLnJT — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) November 20, 2019

The first serious conversations about domestic abuse in sports were sparked in 1990 by Barkley's comment about beating his wife. A year later, he spat on an eight-year-old girl during a game. A year after that, Nike featured him in the famous "not a role model" ad. https://t.co/xJSbFNKZie pic.twitter.com/Ahfq6JxL3T — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2019

Barkley once told a room full of people at a NABJ panel in 2017 in New Orleans that Black women shouldn’t report sexual harassment/assault until they’re in power positions at the work place. https://t.co/nHDjF36SJ1 — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 20, 2019

Barkley has a little bit of a history of this kind of stuff. In 1997, Barkley said on female referees, "I just hope they don’t have women officials. It’s the principle of the thing. I wouldn’t want a man doing a W.N.B.A. game." https://t.co/rm3fwo0H58 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 20, 2019

While some people are yelling that “cancel culture has struck again,” it’s important to not dismiss the severity of his remarks or reduce it to a joke, especially due to the fact that his comments were directed at a Black woman.