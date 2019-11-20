To Freedom? “Harriet” Screenwriter Says Studio Exec Wanted Julia Roberts To Play Harriet Tubman

For the second time this week, Harriet Tubman’s name and legacy was egregiously disrespected.

The first offense occurred when Judge Joe Brown wrongfully argued that Harriet Tubman’s placement on the $20 bill was a direct offense to Black men, but it’s now been revealed that a Hollywood studio executive wanted Julia Roberts to play the freedom fighter in early talks surrounding the biopic, Harriet.

The hot tea was spilt by the film’s screenwriter, Gregory Allen Howard in a recent interview with Focus Features. In the Q&A Howard went into detail regarding the production process behind the film, which ultimately took 26 years to make.

“I wanted to turn Harriet Tubman’s life, which I’d studied in college, into an action-adventure movie. The climate in Hollywood, however, was very different back then,” he said. “I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.'”

“When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference,'” Howard continued.

The revelation is shocking and sickening, due to the studio exec’s flippant response that audiences wouldn’t care whether or not the movie role dedicated to one of the most respected Black female activists and abolitionists in history, would be played by a Black actress.

Howard, whose writing credits include Remember The Titans and Ali, said that after the reception of 12 Years A Slave and the blockbuster release of Black Panther, the doors of Hollywood became more receptive in telling

Harriet movie has faced criticism stemming from the casting of British actress Cynthia Erivo as the lead and regarding certain elements of the storyline including the inclusion of a Black slave catcher played by actor Omar Dorsey.

Erivo and the movie’s director Kasi Lemmons have both talked about the importance of keeping the integrity of Harriet’s spirit as well as the years of research that went into the making of the film.

Even though making fun of the side-by-side imagery is all in good fun, Howard’s sharing that Julia Roberts was one of the film’s suggested leads exemplifies the ongoing challenges Black creatives encounter in telling the stories of the heroes we hold so dear within the Black diaspora.

While Roberts isn’t to blame and is probably somewhere minding her business, Twitter had a variety of hilarious reactions.