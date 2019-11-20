Controller Or Coddler: What Sort Of Parent Are You?

1 of 16

of 16

Parents are always learning as they go. No matter how many parenting books you read, there will be situations every day that nobody told you how to manage, and that you had no idea you’d encounter. All any parent wants to do is what’s best for their kid. But knowing exactly what that is can be tricky. Where does a parent take her lead? Do you take it from your parents? That’s complicated because perhaps you didn’t fully enjoy your childhood. Maybe you didn’t always love the way your parents disciplined or encouraged you, but you turned out pretty good so…you also feel guilty judging your parents’ parenting style, or rejecting it in any way. Maybe you take your lead from a nanny or babysitter, who was particularly good at making you feel confident and happy. You don’t need to judge your own feelings around your childhood, and who you believe really helped you come into your own. It’s important and educational to explore those feelings because they can help you answer the question: when it comes to coddling or controlling kids, which is best for them? Is what’s best for them always going to be what’s most enjoyable for them? The truth is that the answer lies somewhere in the middle of the very broad spectrum for each of those questions. It can be good, as a parent, to pay attention to how you respond to your child when she suffers a setback, fails at something, or struggles with her confidence. It is also good to see how your child behaves in that same situation the following time (hint: it’s likely a response to how you reacted last time). From there, you can tweak things so your child can have a healthy, happy experience of setbacks, victories, challenges, and successes. So, are you a controlling parent, or a coddling one? via GIPHY You never push them from their comfort zone If you suggest that your child tries something new, and she shies away, you drop it. You don’t push her in the slightest. You allow her activities and routines to remain quite constant. She isn’t comfortable with change and you don’t want to make her uncomfortable. If she resists change at all, you let it go. She doesn’t have to try new foods, see new places, or meet new friends. If this is you, you’re a coddler.

via GIPHY You push them, kicking and screaming, from their comfort zone You will make your child leave her comfort zone kicking and screaming. You believe that kids grow out of necessity—out of being dropped into an unknown situation and having to fend for themselves until the situation feels familiar. You have a rip-the-Band-Aid off mentality when it comes to introducing your child to the unfamiliar, and don’t see any benefit in easing her into it. If this is you, you’re a controller.

via GIPHY You react more than they do to small incidents If your child falls off the swing and scrapes her knee, if she accidentally breaks her favorite toy, if she bumps her head, you’re practically crying before the child does. You’re looking around for someone to blame—who didn’t tighten the rope of the swing enough or who moved this blunt table so near the play area? Your child wasn’t really crying before, but now that you are so upset for her, she begins to cry. This is coddling.

via GIPHY You underreact, as a form of strengthening them Should your child suffer a minor boo-boo and begin to cry, you ignore her. You tell her she’s fine. You tell her that nothing happened. She cries out to you, pulling at your pants, asking for comfort. You tell her she’s being a big baby. You know that nothing is truly wrong, and you want your child to take on the mentality that she can bounce back, and nothing is a big deal. This is controlling.

via GIPHY You mediate friendship issues for them When monitoring your child’s play dates, if you see a friendship issue come up, you step in and handle it before your child even has the chance to try to figure it out herself. Whether it’s about getting a toy back that she wants or responding to teasing or getting the “best seat” at the tea table, you swoop in and respond for your child, as a form of coddling. And remember, it’s okay for your child to learn to ask for what she wants, on her own, without your help.

via GIPHY You pick friends for them You have decided which children will be best for your child’s development and advancement. You don’t simply allow your child to select friends around whom she’s the happiest. You’re looking after her getting into that prestigious prep school, and you want her to be around other children who you perceive as “gifted” or “advanced.” You are controlling your child’s social circle, and curating her friend group.

via GIPHY You solve problems before they try If you notice your child trying to figure out how to do something—like how to finish that Lego creation, how to tie her shoes, how to put the harness on the dog, or any of the many daily tasks and activities she participates in—you swoop in and do it for her. It pains you to watch her try to figure something out, so you coddle her by always giving her the answer.

via GIPHY You have a survival of the fittest mentality You can watch your child struggle with a task for a very long time, becoming frustrated, infuriated, and falling into fits of tears. You refuse to give her even a hint as to how to perform the task. You want to force her brain to grow and to inspire those critical thinking skills. This is a form of controlling. And remember, nobody learns anything without a little guidance. You don’t have to give your child the answers, but you can give her the tools to find the answers herself.

via GIPHY You give them no chores You clean your child’s room, dress her, brush her teeth for her, make her peanut butter and jelly sandwich, put away her dishes after dinner, make her bed, and do all of the things that she’s really old enough to handle on her own now. You’d rather she have free time to do creative things like drawing and playing, but it is still important that she has a sense of pride in her surroundings by cleaning up and feels independent by making her own sandwiches or dressing herself. To handle all chores for your child is to coddle.

via GIPHY You give them limited playtime You give your child very limited play time—perhaps just thirty to sixty minutes a day. You want her to be self-sufficient and disciplined, so most after-school-hours are spent on chores like cleaning one’s room, folding laundry, emptying the dishwasher, and even helping you with office tasks like sealing envelopes. You control your child’s time, such that she doesn’t have the free time to cultivate her imagination. Kids need plenty of time to let their thoughts wander—it’s how they cultivate creativity.

via GIPHY You let them quit anytime they want If your child faces a challenge and states she cannot do something, you let her quit. You say that it’s okay—that if it’s too hard, she can just try something else. You hate to see her feel bad about not being able to do something. You just want to remove those negative emotions, so you remove the challenge. But you are coddling her, and actually harming her self-esteem in the long run. She needs to learn that she can overcome obstacles on her own.

via GIPHY You ice them out for quitting If your child quits, you ice her out. You say that you don’t speak to quitters. You punish her, taking away toys or playtime, as if she did something bad like sneaking out of the house or breaking something. But she didn’t do something bad—she just failed to do something you wanted her to do. This response is controlling. And while you don’t want to encourage quitting, you also don’t want to create an environment where a child feels she can’t talk to you about her experience.

via GIPHY You manipulate losses into wins Your child doesn’t rank top three in the spelling bee, and she’s devastated. So you pressure the teachers into making a trophy—that did not exist—for sixth place, because that’s what your kid got. When your child doesn’t succeed at something, you twist the facts so that she feels she actually did the best job. This is a form of coddling, since, in the real world, nobody else will do this for your child. Losses need to be processed and experienced as losses. Your kid needs to see it won’t kill her to lose sometimes.

via GIPHY You launch into fix-it mode after losses When your child fails at something, you skip right over the phase of comforting her and launch into fix-it mode. You sit down with her to critically analyze her performance, comparing her to the winners, and making a game plan for how she’ll succeed next time. Though there is merit to this method, your child still needs to be comforted (not controlled) at this time. Then she’ll feel uplifted enough to make a game plan for next time.

via GIPHY You only point out what she did right When your child performs on anything—a ballet performance, a quiz, a soccer game—afterwards, you simply gush about all the things she did right. You refuse to acknowledge the things she did wrong. Even if she wants to talk about them, you say that you didn’t even see that mistake. While it’s good to boost her self-esteem, you do her no favors by coddling her into thinking she never needs to assess her performance, or find room for improvement.