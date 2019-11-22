Why The Greatest Homecoming On Earth Should Be On Your Travel List Next Year

The college years are a time of immense growth and opportunity, and it’s only when graduation becomes a memory that it’s really possible to view the long road through a lens of maturity, nostalgia, and understanding that adds depth and richness to the experience that only time can provide. It’s a feeling that alumni of North Carolina A&T State University know well, as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) welcomes them back each fall.

Make the Most of GHOE

There’s a full slate of events on the eight-day lead up to the capstone football game. Tens of thousands of Aggie alumni and current students enjoy concerts, galas, class reunions, and more. Returning graduates get to reconnect with friends while current students can reassure alumni that Aggie pride is alive and well. Beyond that, it’s an opportunity to reconnect with Greensboro as well. Explore the historical landmarks, cultural attractions, and venues that reflect the diversity of the Black experience with old friends and new acquaintances, Aggies one and all.

Where Aggies and Their Predecessors Made History

No return trip to Greensboro would be complete without paying a visit to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, where once stood the Woolworth counter that signified just one way in which a small group of Aggies — the A&T Four — led the way for civil rights through non-violent protest. Multimedia exhibits chronicle the on-going fight for civil and human rights around the world with special attention paid to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s in Greensboro.

At the Greensboro History Museum, take a step back in time to early 1900s Greensboro, and experience the city as it was. Explore first-hand accounts and artifacts dating back more than 200 years through the Voices of a City: Greensboro North Carolina galleries. And honor early Greensboro citizens at the restored and park-like First Presbyterian Church cemetery, part of the museum grounds.

The Best of Local Dining and Accommodations

For a comfortable stay, choose Hyatt Place Downtown Greensboro for spacious rooms or suites. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast served daily; small plates and drinks are available anytime at the bar. The downtown location is ideal for checking out the nearby museums, shopping, restaurants and bars, galleries, and more. The Grandover Resort & Conference Center offers luxury accommodations, fine dining, an art gallery, a golf course, and a spa.

Rediscover the natural beauty of North Carolina with a short drive to Stonefield Cellars Winery in Stokesdale, about 30 minutes from Greensboro. Take a self-guided tour of the beautifully landscaped grounds or a guided tasting room tour to learn more about local winemaking and try some of the winery’s offerings.

The Historic Magnolia House welcomed travelers upon the recommendation of The Green Book for many years, as well as local African American residents seeking a friendly place to host formal events, more than earning its spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the Historic Magnolia House is open to private parties and events and hosts a weekly Sunday jazz brunch. Dine on fried fish and grits, stuffed chicken with seasonal vegetable sides, fried green tomatoes, and more traditional favorites.

Catch up with old friends at a local institution, the Smith Street Diner (in the former Robinson’s Restaurant space), serving great breakfasts all day long. You can’t go wrong in a place where everything is made from scratch and they’ve got the biggest biscuits in the city. Try the seasonal vegetables prepared according to traditional Southern recipes, fried chicken, buttermilk pancakes, fresh eggs made to order, and corned beef hash served with grits. The lunch and dinner menu includes hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, and gumbo so there’s no excuse to leave the table hungry.

Explore the Arts

Located at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the Weatherspoon Art Museum is one of the best places to see traditional and modern art. View more than 100 years of American art and sculptures. In downtown Greensboro, the Greensboro Cultural Center is home to the Center for Visual Artists, African American Atelier, and GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, as well as the Van Dyke Performance Space and the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, and more than a dozen more arts organizations, including ballet, opera, and a symphony orchestra. Don’t miss the African American Atelier, where arts, education, and the local African American artists’ experience are the focus. From art exhibits to gallery events, talks and lectures, to children’s programming and the county’s African American Arts Festival, up-and-coming and established artists are supported and celebrated.

Whether your college graduation was two years ago, twenty years ago or more, you’re always welcome at GHOE. Get to know Greensboro again, enjoy historical and current attractions that honor the past while looking ahead, and cheer on your Aggies for old times’ sake.