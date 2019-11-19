Actress Tina Lifford: Everyone Must Find A Space And Community Where Becoming The Better Iteration Of Yourself Is Celebrated

When you witness actress Tina Lifford breathe life into the character Aunt Vi each week on OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” you would never know that the Illinois native once suffered from paralyzing stage fright. The author describes the experience as an embarrassing and shame-inducing one that haunted her for decades. Had it not been for her commitment to inner fitness, the actress may have allowed the experience to rob her of her destiny. For this reason, Lifford has a particularly soft spot for emerging creatives and the numerous obstacles that they encounter in pursuit of their dreams. This serves as the inspiration behind her partnership with iONE Digital in their A Space for Creators initiative.

We had the opportunity to catch up with Lifford to discuss her role in A Space for Creators, her upcoming book The Little Book of Big Lies, and the importance of inner fitness. Check out her full interview below.

MadameNoire (MN): What inspired you to partner with iONE Digital and A Space For Creators?

Tina Lifford (TL): Their initiative is just so in alignment with going through life. They’re, of course, talking about helping emerging creators do so in a safe environment where their work can remain their own and they have the ability to be nurtured along in that work. Every single thing that I just said is what inner fitness is about. It’s about nurturing the emerging you and making sure that you have safe places in your life where the work of becoming you can be done. I’ve always said that success is a beautiful, powerful exciting ride, but if you think that success is going to take you to happiness, you’re wrong. Success is one skill and happiness is another. So I’m happy that iONE Digital and Crafted With Purpose is bringing me in partnership so that the success and happiness can be delivered.

MN: Why do you believe it’s important for digital platforms to help emerging creators reach larger audiences?

TL: In these times, the digital world is a very, very powerful space and the digital world is global and it’s fast. Being able to expand our audiences and expand the reach of our stories, expand our ability to include more people in the storytelling, that’s incredibly exciting.

MN: Why do you believe it’s important for emerging storytellers to own and monetize their work?

TL: In The Little Book of Big Lies, I talk about the importance of maintaining ownership in yourself so that you get to choose and decide how you react to life and so life isn’t pushing you around. That is the exact same agenda. When you have control over your content and you build content that can impact culture, it’s really exciting. Content is king. Well, when you maintain ownership, you are king and your voice can flower and expand in the way you want it to.

MN: What does A Space For Creators mean for you and how has this partnership impacted you personally?

TL: A Space For Creators, again, is a space for the developing potential and that potential is truly limitless. It represents a broad spectrum. A Space For Creators is where creators have the opportunity to find themselves and their voices. That aligns with The Inner Fitness Project and The Little Book of Big Lies because when a space is created, that’s one thing. But in the book, there’s a clear to-do at the end of every chapter that explains how one can expand the emerging self. And with A Space For Creatives, it’s just the perfect partnership. I could just see all of the creators who come through the iONE Digital platform and who in doing so, in connection with doing their own personal evolution work, will wind up not just producing better and better content, but being nurturing, stronger, more resilient people.

MN: You have been on the Crafted With Purpose Tour with A Space For Creators this fall, can you share with us your role with the tour and your most memorable moments?

TL: I’ve had the honor of going to, at this point, three cities with the Crafted With Purpose Tour. And being able to create a space where emerging artists are looking for answers, talking about what their needs are, talking about what their hopes are. I know, as an inner fitness facilitator, that being able to focus on what you want, being able to have a safe space where you can transform your impossible dream and turn into a true sense of possibility inside of your heart — that’s powerful. When people come with their doubts and uncertainties — because creating anything comes with doubt and uncertainty — but within our space and conversation, people get to really see that they are as prepared or more prepared for this journey than they thought. Or they get to put a stake in the sand and say, “I can let my dream unfold right here.” And that makes the Crafted With Purpose initiative incredibly important to the community-at-large and to emerging creators and to our community specifically because when you are talking about your dreams and you feel safe enough to also speak to the doubts, the doubts get vetted in a way that they become less and less powerful.

MN: What do you hope emerging storytellers took away from the Crafted With Purpose Tour?

TL: I hope that emerging creators walk away with two, maybe three things. Number one is knowing that there is a place, a community, in the physical world and online, where they can massage the talents inside of them into a greater voice. There’s a space here for you. Number two, to walk away with the idea that their story is hidden within their very life. And so, look to embrace your life. And within your life, is just a bunch of diamonds that you might not think are diamonds right at this moment. You might just see chunks of coal or chunks of sadness or depression that have been a part of your experience, but you can turn that into diamonds. I think the third thing is that speaking your dreams into reality and being around people who are championing you and your dreams is a powerful and needed fuel for the journey in this thing called life.

MN: Let’s talk about your new book. What can readers expect from The Little Book of Big Lies and when will it be available?

TL: The book is being launched on November 19th. The main thing that I want people to know is that you can change your relationship to any challenge that has ever entered your life. There is no hurt, trauma, drama, upset or disappointment that can stand between you and the best iteration of yourself. And when it comes to Crafted For Purpose, you can even take every challenge that has ever entered into your life and turn it into incredible healing.

MN: What inspired you to write The Little Book of Big Lies?

TL: I wanted to write the kind of book that wasn’t available to me when I was trying to find my way from debilitating stage fright so that I could actually live my full potential. I would not be the Aunt Vi who is touching hearts at this moment if I had allowed an experience in the fifth grade that haunted me for decades –if I had allowed that experience to be my truth. I would never be sitting in the experience of my greater self and my greater truth. We all have things or events in our lives — I call them lies — that has left us feeling incapable. That event is a lie and the way in which we are looking at that event may not change until we rewire our relationship to that event and see it as the very pathway to our greater self.

MN: Tell us about your experience at your fifth-grade talent show and how that moment impacted the rest of your life.

TL: It was a fifth-grade talent show. Prior to this stage fright event, I was known to be good at everything. For some reason, the morning of the talent show, when I learned that I was going to be the first person up on the stage in the talent show, I took a gulp of fear. Because I did not know how to properly process fear at that time, that fear just incubated. So from ten o’clock when I took that gulp of fear to two o’clock when I actually got on the stage, that fear had become bigger and bigger and bigger. I got out four bars of “Oh John Henry” and then I froze. I froze so severely that they had to send someone to the stage to pick me up like a little cardboard image and carry me off of the stage. The embarrassment and sense of shame around that and the emotional wiring that was the result of that, I had to go in and undo.

MN: Why is inner fitness important?

TL: The best way to answer that question is to ask, “Why is physical fitness so important?” We all know the importance and the power of physical fitness to our overall health and wellness. We have a physical self but we also have an inner self. Our physical self doesn’t do our thinking, our reacting and it does not manage our beliefs. Our inner self does that. And so it just makes sense that the inner self is as important as the physical body. Making sure that we are fit and that we build resilience inside so that we can navigate the challenges that come with life is as important to wellbeing as physical fitness is to wellness.

MN: What do you want readers to take away from The Little Book of Big Lies?

TL: I want readers to feel a sense of power and responsibility around their secret challenges — the challenges that have them up at night. The ones that have them pretending like they’ve got it all together when they are indeed inside habitually acting in other ways. I want people to walk away with the tools to confront what they don’t want in their lives anymore and tools to help them shape and strengthen their idea of what they do want. Most importantly, I want people to walk away knowing that who they are inside matters as much as what they look like on the outside. True success and happiness require that you do the inner strengthening of self so that when you line up with the external successes that you envision, you also have the internal resilience and strength that can allow you to enjoy it and flower even more.

MN: What do you believe is the common thread between the work you are doing with A Space for Creators and The Little Book of Big Lies?

TL: The common thread is that you must find the space and a community where becoming the better iteration of yourself is celebrated and you can learn tools and work with others in finding your way to your next iteration of yourself. Community is important, information is important, and being able to be with people in a safe place as you struggle to find yourself.