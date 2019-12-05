What Happens When You Have Kids To Save Your Marriage

1 of 15

No matter how many ways couples try to do it, any good therapist would tell you that the only way to save your marriage is to save your marriage. What I mean by that is putting in the work to address what is wrong in your marriage—communicating, going to couples’ counseling, and focusing on the issue at hand. But, what a lot of people try to do instead is…anything else. They throw themselves into work. They go on a multi-month trip across the world, alone, without their partner, “finding themselves” but really just running from their problems. They buy a new house with their partner that will be a big DIY project and require all of their attention. And some couples, in one of the most dangerous and misguided efforts of all, will have a baby. They’ll bring a new life into a home that isn’t quite broken, but is certainly full of cracks, and somehow hope that that patches things up. But it never does. Here is what happens when a couple has kids to “save their marriage.” It’s another distracting project Like a house that’s a fixer-upper, or a business, this baby is another project that gets to distract the couple from their issues. They get to talk exclusively about the baby. They have an excuse not to talk about their problems because the baby needs their attention. There’s always a very good reason not to discuss their issues, and that reason is the living, breathing life they brought into being who needs their constant focus.

They’ll be helicopter parents Go find a severe helicopter parent and I can almost guarantee you that her marriage is having some trouble. In some cases, being a helicopter parent puts a previously happy marriage on the rocks. In other cases, a couple that is already struggling will intentionally be helicopter parents because it means they get to just focus all of their energy on the kid. But helicopter parenting isn’t great for kids.

They’ll be codependent On the kid, that is. Either one or both parent will look to that kid to be their new best friend. They’ll be very need of the child’s time and affection, making it quite difficult for the kid to make friends her own age, or to develop any sense of independence. The parents need this kid to smother them with love, so that they can avoid the fact that their marriage is void of love.

The parenting fights are twice as bad All parents will have disputes over how to care for and raise their kids. That’s their baby about whom they care very much and for whom they’d give the world. But parents whose marriage is on the rocks—their parenting fights will be twice as bad. They’ll be bringing all of their other issues into each fight. The argument isn’t entirely even about parenting—it’s about their relationship.

The kid lives in a loveless home The child receives plenty of love and attention from the parents—perhaps too much, as we covered before—but she sees that her parents don’t really love each other. It turns out that having kids to save your marriage doesn’t bring back the urge to hug, touch, and kiss each other. It doesn’t even bring back the urge to speak kindly to each other. And kids are smarter than you think—they can tell when their parents don’t like one another. It can cause them constant anxiety.

The child can develop anxiety Speaking of anxiety, growing up in this environment I’ve described is a recipe for anxiety disorder. Your child can sense that every little thing she does somehow determines whether mom and dad are happy or miserable that day—or whether or not mom and dad get along or fight that day. That’s a lot to put on a child. And it happened because this couple didn’t fix their marriage so now the kid is all they have. The kid can feel that.

Some act out Not all children will develop anxiety under the pressure of keeping their parents happy. Some kids will just resent it and rebel. Some will get angry that their parents hover over them so much and seem to hang their own happiness on how the kid treats them or how the kid develops. Some children in this situation will turn to drugs, drinking, skipping school, and other reckless behavior. It’s their way of rejecting their parents’ need for them to be perfect.

The parents grow further apart Meanwhile, the couple who was already emotionally distant before having kids has a figurative planet between them. They’re as far apart as a couple can be. They behave like business partners—not romantic partners. They’re in the business of raising kids, and that’s it.

Competition over the child You might find that an unhappy couple competes to be their child’s favorite parent. Each one wants the child to clearly display favoritism towards just one parent. It’s a way of taking out all of that built-up resentment—they like seeing the other parent sad when the child clearly didn’t favor him.

Making parent friends The reality is that it is much easier for a couple to make other parent friends if their marriage is stable. Other parents want to befriend couples who are a happy, solid unit. The parent friendship dynamic is such a group dynamic. So when other parents choose which couples to start play dates with or get a carpool going with, they don’t want a couple who fights all of the time, barely communicates, and will bring that tension around their children.

So you become isolated It takes a village to raise a kid but when you’re the couple who can’t get along and shows no love, the village doesn’t really want you around. An unhappy set of parents may find it harder to find that community—that group of solid parent friends who will be there for them no matter what. Again, the other parents don’t want their kids in a tumultuous, loveless home.

Then the child feels isolated I actually know this from personal experience: when my parents’ marriage began to fall apart, other parents didn’t want to send their kids over for play dates or sleepovers. They didn’t want their kids exposed to the upset in my home. And so, I felt isolated.

Divorce can be on the horizon Let me put it this way: couples who were otherwise perfectly happy and even thriving before having kids have seen parenthood destroy their marriage. So, one can only imagine the chances an already unhappy couple has at surviving parenthood. If your relationship is weak, some big changes will just be the final straw.

Now you’ve made a child of divorce So while the unhappy couple’s intention, by having kids, was to somehow force some happy family situation into being, thinking a child would bring them closer, what they’ve actually done is just created a recipe for a child of divorce. And that is quite unfair.