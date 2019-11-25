Practical Ways Parents Can Support A Child With ADHD

November 25, 2019  |  
By Jazmine Denise
1 of 10

adhd

Source: LumiNola / Getty

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a mental disorder that is typically diagnosed in childhood and can last well into adulthood. Symptoms include hyperactivity, impulsivity, and difficulty sitting still or paying attention. ADHD is hard on families, but it is especially difficult for the child who has to cope with the condition. Simply put, their brains function differently and while medication can help to regulate the disorder in some instances, it’s not a cure-all. Parenting a child with ADHD requires reliance on a tapestry of behavior-modification techniques. Here are ten practical ways to support and foster the development of a child with ADHD.

Chunk tasks to make them more manageable

Tasks that seem simple to us can be overwhelming to a child with ADHD. To make things feel less daunting, break their tasks down into manageable steps. If possible, allow them to take shorts breaks between steps depending on the length of the task.

adhd

Source: stockstudioX / Getty

Keep their living space neat and organized

Children living with ADHD are easily distracted. To cut back on potential environmental distractions, strive to keep your home tidy and free from clutter. This way, your child will know exactly where things should go and they will be able to locate the things that they need with ease.

Cactus Concept - Weekly planner template

Source: asdesigner / Getty

Stick to a daily and weekly schedule

All children thrive from routines but having a predictable schedule is especially beneficial to children with ADHD. The symptom of ADHD can often manifest as self-control issues, which is why it’s helpful to give them structure with external controls.

Man and son looking at woman smiling at table

Source: Portra / Getty

Use visual timers

Children with ADHD are not as cognizant of the passage of time in the way that other children are. Equipping them with a visual timer will help to complete homework and chores within a more reasonable timeframe.

adhd

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Positively frame directions

When dealing with any child, it’s always more fruitful when you give them directions that tell them what to do as opposed to what not to do. This helps to keep interactions on the positive side and less punitive, which is especially important when you’re dealing with a child who requires constant redirection.

Father impressed with the boy drawing in digital tablet

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Praise positive behaviors often

Children with ADHD are aware of the challenges that they face and they cannot always control their behavior. They are scolded for their behavior often, which can be highly discouraging. To combat this, it’s helpful to acknowledge or praise them when you see them demonstrating positive behaviors — especially if it’s in an area of struggle for them.

Tutoring a little student

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Reduce distractions

Completing tasks such as homework can be immensely challenging for children with ADHD. To minimize the opportunity for distraction, try cutting off TVs, radios, and cell phone ringers during the hours you’ve set aside for homework completion. Some parents go as far as implementing a family quiet hour.

African American girl sleeping in bed

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

Create a sleep-conducive environment

Some children with ADHD struggle to fall asleep at night. Some strategies to help them grapple with this issue include making their bedrooms completely dark — even if that means covering or unplugging appliances that glow, cutting out post-dinner screentime, bathtime before bed, using earplugs and sleep masks, and implementing relaxation practices such as breathing exercises, meditation or yoga before bed.

Portrait Of Serious Boy Wearing Scarf While Sitting On Bed

Source: Sylvester Malimu / EyeEm / Getty

Promote the power of the pause

You can help your child to avoid acting on impulse by encouraging them to take a brief pause before responding to comments or questions as well as by teaching them think-aloud techniques.

Elementary Student Yoga Class Stretch stock photo

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Encourage physical activity

Studies show that increased physical activity is linked to a decrease in the severity of ADHD symptoms and a boost in the cognitive functioning of children.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN