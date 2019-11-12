Robyn Crawford & Whitney Houston Once Plotted To Put The Smack Down On Wendy Williams For Years Of Sh*t Talking On The Radio

Whitney Houston’s alleged former lover, Robin Crawford, has been doing press rounds to promote her new memoir, A Song For You. The book details Crawford’s intimate relationship with Whitney and the love they had to keep hidden from the spotlight.

The new author stopped by The Wendy Williams’ Show to discuss the book, and the two women chopped it up about the publicly tense relationship between Williams and Houston.

Crawford revealed that Wendy talked so much trash about Whitney and their relationship that the duo planned to catch Wendy outside one day.

“[After] a long day’s work, we’d get in the car, the radio was on … everyone lived by the radio back then. We’re in the car and you’re like … talking like you lived with us, like you’re roommates with us,” Crawford told Wendy on her talk show on Tuesday.

“We’d be in the car and Whitney would be like, ‘Who is she? Who is this woman? I don’t even know what she looks like!’ Our plan was to go down to Hudson Street … waiting for you right outside,” Crawford said.

The 55-year-old looked shaken by the confession, “Robyn, I can’t even fight! I would’ve run,” the host confessed.

Crawford slyly told Wendy, “We weren’t going to fight you — we just wanted to see you face-to-face and have a chat.”

We all know what that means.

“I’ve never met Whitney, I had never met her,” Williams told Crawford of the late star.

“You act like, you talk like you did,” Crawford clapped back.

Houston and Williams’ strained relationship came to a head when Houston finally called into Wendy’s radio show.

Crawford recalled the moment she found out Houston actually did the show.

“I heard that interview, I got a call from my former assistant. I wasn’t working with Whitney. And she said Whitney’s going to be on Wendy Williams. I said, ‘What do you mean she’s going to be on Wendy?’ ” Crawford recalls. “That was the cumulative, fed up Whitney Houston that I heard.”

You can watch the full interview below: