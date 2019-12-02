1 of 15

of 15

When I was just starting out in my career, I wish somebody had told me to think long and hard before asking for any professional favors. I was asking for them pretty freely, back in the day. I thought it was a good thing—I thought it showed that I had moxie and that I advocated for myself. But the truth is that neither of those traits is very useful if you’re just blindly asking for favors that you don’t know what to do with, and if you’re going after opportunities that you aren’t ready for. You don’t want to become the person who has a reputation for always wanting something from others. We all know those people. Every time we see their name pop up on our phones or in our emails we think, “Oh god—what does this person want now?” Nobody gets far without a little help, but you need to be careful about when and how you ask for it. Here are things to consider before asking for a professional favor. via GIPHY How many will you get? In your professional lifetime, how many favors can you ask of this person? Think long and hard about this. There are those individuals who are so busy and high up that, we know we can only ask them to pull some strings for us just once. And that’ll be it. But we also have those wonderfully reciprocal relationships in which both people are giving favors and asking for favors, back and forth, on a regular basis.

via GIPHY If it’s just one, should this be it? If you’ve determined that you’ll likely only get to ask for one favor from this person in your professional life, make sure that this should be the one. Make sure that this is the time you’d like to play that card. Really think about the long con here. Are you sure there won’t be another time when this person’s help would be more, well, helpful?

via GIPHY How many other people are asking? Broaden your perspective and ask yourself this: how many other people might be asking for this exact same favor? There’s a good chance there are many. If, for example, your friend produces a TV show and you want to ask for a writing job on it, that friend probably has dozens of other writer friends asking for the same thing.

via GIPHY What makes you the best one? If you know there are a lot of other people asking for the same favor, consider what makes you the most worthy of it. Really think about that. Have that answer ready. This person may say to you, outright, “A lot of people want this—why should I give it to you?”

via GIPHY Have you ever done this person a favor? Always consider whether or not you’ve ever done anything for this person before. If you have, well, you can find a delicate way to remind them, so they know you don’t just take, take, and take. If you haven’t done anything for this person, you should go into this interaction with that in mind. You may even want to acknowledge that, just so they don’t think, “Where does this person get off asking me for this? She’s never done a thing for me.” If you say it first, they’ll respect you a bit more.

via GIPHY Do you have something to offer? Maybe there is something you could do for this person in the future—a little, “You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” situation. Ruminate on that. What could that be? Bring that to the table when you ask for this favor.

via GIPHY Would you want to do this person a favor? This is a very interesting and complex thing: in life, there will be powerful people—people who could influence our careers—who we don’t like. We could find them unethical and downright repulsive. Sometimes we have to work with them. Sometimes we don’t. Think long and hard before asking a favor of someone you don’t respect. This person may, one day, ask for a favor back. You should make sure you’d feel comfortable helping this person—especially if you don’t agree with their values and agenda.

via GIPHY In how high-demand is this person? Really consider this person’s life and status. How many emails and phone calls do you think this person gets every day? How many people are just chomping at the bit to work with this person, talk to this person, or get something from this person. Picture it. Hold that image in your head. Now choose your wording when you ask for this favor accordingly (i.e. don’t be long-winded about it).

via GIPHY How well do they know you—really? When I was younger, I would ask favors of people who’d really only met me once or twice, and perhaps paid me a compliment one time. “Oh yeah—they know me!” I’d say. I now feel so silly that I thought that person knew me. There are a lot of people that person truly knew—knew the name and profession and background of—and I was not one of them. It’s best to ask favors only of those who actually know you.

via GIPHY Will you make the most of it? Are you sure you’re going to make the most of this favor? Do you have your other resources and plans lined up so that you’re ready to capitalize on this favor? Think of it this way: if you’re asking for investors for your jewelry company, you should probably already have your vendors, store, and maybe even employees lined up. Your website should be functional. Otherwise, your investor will think, “What are you going to do with this money right now?”

via GIPHY Are you ready for it? You should also ask yourself if you’re ready. When I was younger, I asked for so many opportunities for which I wasn’t ready. I wanted to be an editor at a huge publication, and all I’d done was publish a few of my own blogs. Ha!

via GIPHY Do you have common contacts? It always helps if you know people in common. They are a touchstone for the person you’re asking a favor of—a common language. Having common contacts shows this person that other people they respect vouch for you.

via GIPHY Is it easily done? How difficult will it be for this person to do this favor for you? Remember that sometimes, in order for someone to do you a favor, they too have to ask for a favor of somebody else.

via GIPHY Why might they say “No”? Just prepare for this. Just because they have reasons to say, “No,” doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ask. But you should predict what those reasons may be, and already have answers to combat them.