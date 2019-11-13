SpeakHER50: Monifa Bandele

Monifa Bandele is the Senior Vice President for MomsRising.org, and has more than a decade of experience in policy analysis, communications, civic engagement organizing, and project management working with groups like the Brennan Center for Justice, Peoples Hurricane Relief Fund, and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.

At MomsRising.org she manages the health kids and maternal justice campaigns, helping to successfully increase children’s access to healthy food, stem junk food marketing, and end the school-to-prison pipeline. Through maternal justice, she is working to end the rising tide of maternal mortality in the United States. Monifa sits on the steering committee for Communities United for Police Reform and is an activist with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Learn more about Monifa below in her SpeakHER50 interview:

MN: Who has been the most influential person in your life that inspired you to begin the path that you’re on today?

MB: #1 My mom! She was a social worker when I was growing up and I remember her working on her graduate degree at Long Island University while working full time at Cumberland Hospital. Soon, she became the director of the largest WIC program in New York City. I remember all of the mothers and children that would come to her center. My mom and the team would work to not only make sure each family had adequate food assistance, they also would troubleshoot housing needs and healthcare access issues. At that same time, she and other moms in our apartment building, partnered with other moms/tenant leaders in neighboring buildings to launch a successful and historic rent strike against one of New York’s most notorious slumlords, Spodek aka Draculato demand repairs in our homes. As a kid, it was so incredible powerful to witness this campaign led by Black women and women of color challenging one of our city’s most wealthy and powerful men. She taught me that when women fight together, we win. She made me a fighter. #2 – My dad! Activist. Former Black Panther. Also a social worker! Always made me feel like I was the most gorgeous genius in the room. He taught me that Black is beautiful. He made me see the world free from the lens of white supremacy.

MN: As a Black woman/Black femme, we are rarely allowed to take up space. What are the ways in which you find yourself purposefully doing just that?

MB: I had no idea why my paternal grandmother forced me to do certain things, but now I get it. She trained me to take up space. 1) Horses nod, people speak (loud and clear). 2) Always sit at the front of the room. 3) Talk out of turn…even if it is only to state your name. 3) Verbally excuse yourself when leaving a room, never slip out. 4) Be great even in the smallest tasks!

MN: How have you had to work to deconstruct or break down any anti-Blackness that we’ve been taught to harbor?

MB: Whew! I try to be as Black as I possibly can at all times. Whether it is showcasing my hair, using my full name (no easy-to-pronounce nicknames), or constantly bringing and centering Black people and our experiences in conversations or campaigns, I use my presence and my voice to bring the weight of Blackness to bear on whatever the situation.

MN: What advice would you give to your 13-year-old self?

MB: Don’t ask for permission! People aren’t just being nice, you really are that great.

MN: What is your biggest dream for Black women/Black femmes everywhere?

MB: I dream that one day, we will all describe ourselves as bold, brilliant, and beautiful.