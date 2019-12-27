How To Strengthen Your Relationship With Your Stepparent

1 of 15

of 15

The stepparent/stepchild relationship is rarely an easy one. Any stepparent out there can attest to that. There are so many forms a stepparent can take. If you’re the stepchild, maybe one biological parent is no longer in the picture. That could be a recent change—one that had a devastating and traumatizing conclusion—or the way things have always been. The new incoming stepparent could have kids of his or her own, bringing the stepchild into a blended family. Maybe that kid already had siblings and is used to that—and maybe she was an only child before. See: the step-relative relationship can be messy and complex. But, ultimately, if you’re an adult now, it’s time to say goodbye to the adolescent relationship you had with your stepparent and develop a grownup one. It will mean a lot to everyone involved. Here are gestures that go a long way with a stepparent. Call him, just to say hello When was the last time you called your stepparent—just him, even on his personal cell phone—to say hello? Maybe never. Maybe you’ve only called him to ask a favor or because you couldn’t reach your real parent. He’ll be floored—and happy—if you call just to see how he’s doing.

Plan some one-on-one time Next time you visit your family, plan a one-on-one activity with your stepparent. Maybe just you two go pick out the Christmas tree or take the dogs for a walk. Show that you don’t need the buffer of your biological parent around in order to hang out.

Ask about his family You’ve probably been so wrapped up in thinking about how your stepparent affects your family that you forgot he has his own family. He has parents somewhere. Maybe he has grown kids somewhere. Do you ever ask about them? They mean a lot to him. They’re his whole world. Ask how they’re doing. Get to know them, too.

Acknowledge his birthday Call him on his birthday. Send a card. Send a gift. Send a gift card to him and your other parent to their favorite restaurant so they can go out and celebrate together. Make a little Facebook post, wishing him a happy birthday. Go a little further than your usual “Happy birthday!” text.

Ask for his advice when it applies Are there areas in which he’s an expert? Ask for his advice in those when it makes sense. Even if you’ve basically already decided what you’re going to do, it will make him happy to be consulted.

Tell him he makes your parent happy Stop thinking of how you feel around your stepparent—maybe he’s too conservative, a little opinionated, has an odd sense of humor—and start thinking about how he makes your biological parent feel. Is she clearly happy around him? Tell him that. Thank him for that.

Tell him you’re grateful he’s there Also keep in mind that you’re very lucky your parent found a new partner. If she hadn’t, you would have worried about her constantly. You would have feared she was lonely. You would have felt obligated to check on her all of the time. Your stepparent does you a great service—thank him for that, too.

Share what’s going on in your life Just talk to your stepparent. It’s easy to get caught up in this idea that we just have to cover the basics with our stepparents to be polite. How about you talk to him like a friend? Tell him stories from the trip you just went on with your partner. Tell him the story about that annoying neighbor you’re squabbling with. Go beyond the, “How are you? Good. Good” exchange.

Go to him for emotional support Are you sad about a situation with a friend? Frustrated about something in your career? Talk to your stepparent. Let him comfort you. I know it can feel weird at first, since you have friends and blood relatives for that, but it will mean so much to him that you went to him.

Invite him to your milestone events Your big birthday party. The opening day of your business. The signing of your book at a local bookstore. Add him to your guest list for these important events.

Make him a part of your milestone events Make your stepparent a part of your milestone events. Task him with finding you potential caterers for your wedding. Ask if he can come over early and help you decorate for your anniversary party. Helping out with these big days will make him feel like part of the family.

Bring him a gift Think of what your stepparent likes—candy, books on a certain subject, funny socks—and just bring him a little gift from time to time. Right now, you probably do the bare minimum on gifts, like something small things on Christmas and that’s it. Bring him a gift, just because.

Send him funny videos Come across a funny video you think your stepparent would like? Text or email it to him. Don’t forget that you can keep up a relationship by even just texting him little things from time to time—just like you do with your friends and siblings. Not every correspondence with your stepparent has to be formal.

Text him photos from your life Your stepparent would probably love feeling like you just want him to know what you’re up to. Text him photos from your vacation with your partner, or showcasing the new way you decorated your home, or your dog’s cute new haircut. Add him to that text thread you have going with your family.