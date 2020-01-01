Signs Your Mental Health Is In A Good Place Going Into The New Year

1 of 15

Nobody feels completely stable, every moment of every day—even those who appear to. In fact, I would say that those who really do look completely calm are like the ocean: smooth on the top and chaotic beneath the surface. To be human is to feel a little frantic sometimes, to face insecurities, to struggle with worry, and to occasionally just feel like you’re falling apart. But you know what? Experiencing all of that doesn’t mean that you’re unstable. It’s actually how you deal with those uncomfortable and frightening experiences that is the true teller of how stable you are. Like many, you’re probably prioritizing your mental health this year and we applaud you for that. In looking for areas of improvement, it’s also important to acknowledge the areas in which you are quite strong. Here are signs your mental health is actually pretty solid. via GIPHY You’re rarely passive aggressive If somebody does something that upsets you, you do one of two things: you A) tell the person, giving her the chance to fix it or B) recognize that perhaps this person has values that are too different from your own, and it’s best to go your separate ways. You do not continue to be around the person, not saying what bothered you, but behaving passive aggressively.

via GIPHY After apologizing, you forgive yourself First of all, you are willing to admit when you have done something wrong, and you apologize to the person you’ve wronged. After you do that, you don’t continue to beat yourself up about it. You did what you could to remedy things, and that’s all one can ask of you because nobody is perfect.

via GIPHY Even if the other person won’t let it go Sometimes, the person you’ve wronged won’t let it go, even after you’ve apologized. And even after you’ve tried to make it up to her. When this happens, you still forgive yourself, and understand that, for various reasons, that other person may never let it go. You won’t spend your life torturing yourself anymore, now that you’ve apologized.

via GIPHY You know family scuff-ups will pass When you get into a fight with your family, you don’t let it consume your thoughts and conversations for days or weeks. You can get back to your normal life, wishing that fight hadn’t happened, but also understanding that families fight sometimes. You have before. And you’ve always bounced back.

via GIPHY You can be around anxious people Though they aren’t your favorite, you can be around anxious people. Their anxiety doesn’t send you into a spiral of your own anxiety, such that you have to get away from them. If you can survive the company of anxious individuals, it’s likely because you’re actually pretty stable.

via GIPHY You’re diplomatic around frustrating people That relative’s husband with insulting political views. That very high-maintenance cousin. You don’t react to their infuriating traits. You can calmly observe them, and not react. You know you are not going to change these humans by getting into an argument with them. You only get to have a peaceful day if you smile and nod, so you do.

via GIPHY Future worries don’t ruin your day Like everyone, you sometimes worry about the future. What if you lose your job? What if your health takes a turn for the worse? But, you aren’t crippled by these fears. They come and they go. You swat them away, so you can get back to enjoying the present. Sure, you have some fear of flying, but you still fly to your friend’s wedding. You know food trucks can sometimes spread bacteria, but you order from the food truck your friend is excited to eat at.

via GIPHY Only some people’s opinions matter The only people whose opinion of you matter to you are people you like and respect. You’ve been aware of people you don’t like not liking you. That hasn’t bothered you. In fact, it’s proof you live the way you want to live. You repel people you already don’t like, so you must be doing something right.

via GIPHY You regularly take joy in simple things Nice weather. Cute animals. A walk in a beautiful place. The way your apartment is really coming together. You don’t require expensive, elaborate thrills to access feelings of joy. Sure, sometimes, you wish you had more, but generally speaking, happiness comes easily to you.

via GIPHY You can gladly spend a day alone If you find yourself struggling to make plans with anyone, you don’t panic at the thought of being alone. You just accept that today, you’ll hang out with yourself. Sure, company would be nice, but you can take the chance to do whatever you want, without worrying about someone else’s needs.

via GIPHY You almost never yell If you think about it, you’ve really only yelled a handful of times in your life. Many people don’t realize that it is not actually normal to yell on a regular basis. Doing so means they live with an unhealthy level of rage and an inability to communicate in a more constructive way. If you don’t yell often, you’re probably doing pretty well.

via GIPHY You give compliments easily If you observe something positive about somebody, you tell them. You don’t have some fear that complimenting others somehow takes away your power or makes you look less good. You can just hand out a compliment—it’s that simple.

via GIPHY Including to yourself You can also compliment yourself. If you’ve recently undergone some personal growth and you notice it in action, you pat yourself on the back. Hey, you need all the praise you can get to keep on improving.

via GIPHY You feel genuinely happy for others When something good happens to somebody who deserves it, you feel genuinely happy for her. You really think about how this will improve her life, and you take deep joy in knowing that a good, deserving person has had a good thing happen to her. You tell her as much, too.