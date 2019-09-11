NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape, Sexual Assault In Lawsuit

NFL wide-receiver Antonio Brown, 31, of the New England Patriots was recently named in a lawsuit where a woman alleges she was raped and sexual assaulted by Brown over the course of one year.

According to The New York Times, a federal lawsuit was filed against Brown on Tuesday in South Florida. In the lawsuit, a woman identified as Britney Taylor, 28, a former gymnast, claims Brown sexually assaulted her three times, twice in June 2017 and once in May 2018. Brown and Taylor were former friends who met in college at Central Michigan as members of a bible study group. After Brown was drafted to the NFL, Taylor became his personal trainer.

In the suit Brown claims Taylor first assaulted her in June 2017 by exposing himself and kissing her without permission. In a second instance which occurred in the same month at Brown’s South Florida home, Taylor claims Brown masturbated behind her and ejaculated on her back while the two were streaming religious programming on his tablet. The lawsuit also includes text messages Taylor claims Brown sent to her about the incident.

Taylor proceeded to sever her business relationship with Brown, but was “swayed by his assurance that he would cease any sexual advances,” once he contacted her months later to apologize, the suit states. After Taylor decided to reinstate her services with Brown, she claims that in May 2018, he forced her onto a bed, pushed her head onto the mattress and “forcibly” raped her, while she pleaded for him to stop.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

In a report by TMZ, the lawsuit also alleges Taylor took and passed a polygraph exam to confirm her account.

Brown has denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyer Darren Heitner: