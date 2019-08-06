5-Year-Old South Carolina Girl Reported Missing After Mother Found Dead In Apartment

Police in Sumter, South Carolina, are searching for a five-year-old girl who was reported missing hours after her mother’s body was recovered in their home Monday evening.

Nevaeh’s mother Sharee Bradley, 29, was discovered by family around 6 p.m. on Monday evening, who quickly reported Nevada’s disappearance to the police.

According to the Sumter Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities have a 28-year-old man named Dante Maurice Johnson in custody, but are still searching for Nevaeh Lashy Adams.

Police believe Johnson is a suspect in Bradley’s murder because he was seen running away from the residence. However authorities are unsure if Johnson is involved with Nevaeh’s disappearance.

Nevaeh is described as a 4-foot-3, 50-pound girl with braided black hair and colored beads according to a description given to police by the family.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency,” the Facebook post reads. Police also encourage anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously, or to contact CrimeStoppers at 803-436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC

Police are still investing the cause of Bradley’s death, along with waiting for the results of an autopsy which is scheduled for Tuesday.