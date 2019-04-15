If No Woman Ever Settled, Men Would Be Forced To Evolve & Other Life Lessons I Learned From The First Episode Of Netflix’s “Our Planet”

Lazy Sunday afternoons are perfectly designed for a Netflix docu-series binge. My penchant for random knowledge about the world drew me to Netflix’s latest epic series, “Our Planet,” that seeks to illuminate the interconnected nature of every eco-system on earth. The imagery is so stunning I literally had to Google if it was CGI (spoiler alert, it’s not!) As I visually dove into some of the most remote and remarkable parts of the world, I started to notice some characteristics about Mother Earth and her animals that mimic our experiences as human beings.

We like to think of ourselves as the most evolved species on the planet, but there is something to be said about the way everything in nature works together to evolve and co-exist in peace. In fact, I even gleaned some life lessons from the natural interactions spotlighted on episode one.

Here are some examples of the hidden wisdom in “Our Planet.”

