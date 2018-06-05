Things To Do For The Earth On National Environment Day

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the prospect of helping the environment. If you’re like me, then you may feel, when you hunt down the one recycling bin in the mall to toss your empty boba cup, “How is this helping? This one little thing won’t make a difference.” I know that personally, I have moments when I think that saving the environment is a job for the kinds of geniuses who create solar panels and biodegradable makeup. This is a big planet, and one person alone certainly can’t save it. But, everyone together can, and we each make up a part of that. So use your power. In honor of National Environment Day, here are things you can do for your planet.

Let your dishwasher work

Don’t pre-rinse your dishes. Your dishwasher is designed to get the gunk off for you. Pre-rinsing uses way more water than necessary. While you’re at it, consider getting a water-efficient machine if you don’t already have one.