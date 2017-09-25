A Day in the Life of Ami & The McClure Twins (WATCH) | Moms on the Move

If you haven’t heard of the adorable McClure Twins then head over to their popular YouTube for some of the funniest videos that will brighten up your day. Their YouTube channel is managed by their parents Ami & Justin McClure and we get to see what a day in the life of Ami McClure is like. Between being 8 months pregnant, filming Twin Talk with the girls, editing the videos AND making sure they have time to play, when does she have time to rest? Moms on the Move is one of our favorite shows because we get to highlight Super Moms and how they’re able to balance all of their #blackgirlmagic. Let us know who you would like to see on the next Moms on the Move in the comments below.

