Our Biggest Fear As Moms Is Raising Black Boys | Ask a Black Woman

September 15, 2017  |  
By jade
0 Comments

In this episode of Ask a Black Woman, these strong mothers discuss motherhood and what it’s like to raise children in modern times. The women share their experiences dealing with raising young men and women while dating and what their biggest fear is when it comes to today’s society. Can you relate to these moms? Let us know in the comments below.

 

