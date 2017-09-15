Women Are Taught that Men Will Save You If You’re Married | Ask a Black Woman

September 15, 2017  |  
By jade
0 Comments

In this episode of Ask a Black Woman, the women discussed the married life according to the black woman. The topics range from if they prefer traditional roles to the perception of how women can be saved by a man and elevated if you’re married. What are your thoughts on this episode? Let us know in the comments below.

 

Episode 1: The Single Life and Dating 

Episode 2: The Modern Day Woman 

Episode 3: The Father/Daughter Dynamic

Episode 4: The Perception of Beauty 

Episode 5: The Married Life 

Episode 6: Motherhood 

View Comments
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN