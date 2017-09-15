Women Are Taught that Men Will Save You If You’re Married | Ask a Black Woman
In this episode of Ask a Black Woman, the women discussed the married life according to the black woman. The topics range from if they prefer traditional roles to the perception of how women can be saved by a man and elevated if you’re married. What are your thoughts on this episode? Let us know in the comments below.
