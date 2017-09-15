Do Men ONLY Celebrate Our Features On Other Nationalities? | Ask a Black Woman

September 15, 2017  |  
By jade
0 Comments

In this episode of Ask a Black Woman, the lovely panel of women discussed the perception of beauty and how they feel it has evolved over time, especially with social media. Do you think men celebrate our features when it’s not actually on black women? What are your thoughts on the perception of beauty? Let us know in the comments section below.

Episode 1: The Single Life and Dating 

Episode 2: The Modern Day Woman 

Episode 3: The Father/Daughter Dynamic

Episode 4: The Perception of Beauty 

Episode 5: The Married Life 

Episode 6: Motherhood 

View Comments
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN