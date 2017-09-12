“Fatherless Daughters Tend To Date Motherless Sons” | Ask a Black Woman

In this episode of Ask a Black Woman, our amazing panel opened up and discussed the heavy topic of the father/daughter dynamic when it comes to dating. The women discussed if they choose men who are similar to their dads and if their lack of a father had a negative impact on their dating lives. Communication is key in any relationship and as black men and women we need to open up and discuss these issues so we can eventually break the cycle. Do you tend to date men who are like your father? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Episode 1: The Single Life and Dating

Episode 2: The Modern Day Woman

Episode 3: The Father/Daughter Dynamic

Episode 4: The Perception of Beauty

Episode 5: The Married Life

Episode 6: Motherhood