Watch the premiere episode of Ask a Black Woman, where the ladies discuss the single life and dating in NYC. Do you think men try to impress women with money? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Episode 1: The Single Life and Dating

Episode 2: The Modern Day Woman

Episode 3: The Father/Daughter Dynamic

Episode 4: The Perception of Beauty

Episode 5: The Married Life

Episode 6: Motherhood