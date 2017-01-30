Do Not Confuse Jasmine Guy With Whitley Gilbert

Whitley Gilbert is one of the most iconic Black television characters of our time, and thanks to Migos’ song “Bad and Boujee” her legacy is fresh in all of our minds. As is Jasmine Guy’s. The actress who played the character on A Different World is starring alongside Anika Noni Rose in the upcoming BET series The Quad, but in most people’s minds she’ll always be Whitley, which isn’t exactly music to Jasmine’s ears.

The thing is, some people have a hard time remembering Jasmine is an actress, i.e. she doesn’t “wake up and talk like this” (said in Whitley voice), as she told us in our interview with her. Check out what Jasmine had to say about her new BET drama, the never-ending comparisons to Whitley Gilbert, and how she feels about the possibility of an A Different World reboot.